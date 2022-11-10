Dust off the skis – both Alpine and Nordic – as well as the snowshoes, fat bikes and ice skates.
The Wyoming Winter Senior Games return to Laramie on Feb. 9-11, 2023. While that’s a few months away, now is the time to set those training goals for the winter and put some focus in those workouts.
If getting out in the cold is not your cup of tea, head indoors for the pickleball tournament, the 1-mile power walk, or the swim meet with 23 different events.
While there’s something for everyone, there is one hitch: you must be at least 50 years old by Dec. 2023. However, youngsters are very welcome as volunteers.
Registration opens Nov. 25, but the event schedule is now available so athletes can plan and set their goals. Whether your aim is to set a personal record or maybe just cross the finish line no matter your time, all individuals age 50 and over are encouraged to participate and put a little spice in that winter training.
Entry fee is $60 for an unlimited number of events and the celebration banquet. For those thinking of entering for the first time and just wanting to try it out, there is also a reduced single-event fee of $30. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023; late entries will not be accepted.
There are two indoor venue changes this year. The pickleball tournament, on Feb. 9-10, will be at the indoor courts of the University of Wyoming Tennis Complex where there can be up to eight matches going at a time.
The swim meet heads to the Laramie High Natatorium on Saturday morning, Feb. 11. Events there include distances from 25 to 200 yards in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and sidestroke. There are also the 100 and 200 individual medleys, the 500-yard freestyle and two team relays.
The Nordic skiing, fat bike races, snowshoe races and the biathlon will be at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, as was the case in 2022. Last year closures of Interstate 80 forced the cancellation of a number of the events, since the only access to the Happy Jack area from Laramie is via the Interstate.
As an alternative, should that happen again, any events canceled the first two days of the Games will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. Otherwise, all events in that area are Feb. 9-10.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area hosts the Alpine ski events, with the slalom on Feb. 9 and the giant slalom on Feb. 10. Discounted lift tickets can be purchased at the ski area, while those age 70 and over ski free, as is always the case at the ski area.
Speed skating, hockey shoot and a curling clinic, will take place at the Laramie Community Ice & Event Center. Courtney Boutelle, coordinator of the facility, reminds skaters that any type of skate is allowed.
“Competitors can use hockey skates, figure skates or speed skates,” Boutelle said. “We also rent skates for those needing a pair.”
The curling clinic, slated for 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, offers an introduction to the sport. For those who prefer to avoid the deep lunge for delivering the stone, participants can opt to use a delivery stick that eliminates the need to get down so low. Participants should wear clothing that allows freedom of movement in a cool environment.
Check-in for the Games will be at the Laramie Community Recreation Center along with the 1-mile power walk. That event, on the track at the recreation center, is from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 9. Participants walk – no running allowed – any time within that period, starting at the direction of the race timer. Those medals will be awarded at the celebration banquet that evening.
That banquet will be at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The guest speaker is Laramie’s own Diana “Judi” Hulme, who last year made it to the podium at the Master’s World Cup Nordic ski races.
For all events, not counting the noncompetitive curling clinic, there are 10 age brackets at 5-year increments up to age 95 and over. Medals are awarded to the first three finishers in each event for each age bracket. All participants compete in the age bracket based on their age on Dec. 31, 2023, even if they have not reached that age at the time of the winter competition. Age for the doubles pickleball competition is determined by the age of the youngest partner.
For a full list of events and registration information, go to the Wyoming Winter Senior Games website (wywinterseniorgames.org).