The Natrona County Republican Party is throwing a party in Casper, hoping to coax the anonymous WyoRINO out from behind a computer screen and to the festivities for an old-fashioned public forum.

Since 2019, a mysterious somebody has fashioned themselves an arbiter of the conservative bona fides of Wyoming’s Republican lawmakers — all from behind a computer screen.

“This is the primary reason WyoRINO.com was created,” the website states. “To expose liberal Wyoming Republicans who violate our Wyoming Republican values.”

