...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
WyoTech’s WTI Foundation is creating scholarships for students to pursue a top-notch education and training in the automotive technical trade.
WyoTech, a Laramie-based diesel and automotive trade school for those seeking diesel, automotive and collision refinishing careers, received a $500,000 donation on July 29 to its foundation from the Todd family.
“The Todd family has always valued education, including vocational education,” Mick Todd said in a press release. “We see this donation as furthering the development of technicians who will keep our economy moving.”
The Todd family has a longstanding history of community involvement and philanthropy, with several charitable donations in Colorado and Wyoming for education. A first-time donor to the WTI Foundation, Todd is continuing the family legacy of community service through this donation.
“These trades are essential to our economy,” Todd said. “They are also high-paying jobs. Many kids have a natural aptitude for these skills, and they should be encouraged to follow their dreams and seek out careers where their strengths are best put to use.”
WyoTech was founded in Laramie in 1966. The goal of the school has always been to provide a high-quality education and training programs for students. WyoTech prepares them for success in the diesel and automotive industry, where the demand for qualified technicians is growing steadily.
WyoTech provides one of the best hands-on training experiences in the nation, with nine-month training programs for diesel and automotive repairs. The WyoTech mechanic program offers seven industry certifications, including ASE certification, to advance students’ knowledge and careers as diesel and automotive service technicians.
“Traditional higher education is not for everyone, and vocational education offers a viable solution for employment and career improvement for many young people in this country,” Todd said. “It should be a focus of education strategy. Providing funding for a vocational education, especially private funding, is essential.”