Jim Mathis mug

Jim Mathis

A Platte County rancher who leads a successful technical college in Laramie has been named to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.

Jim Mathis, who serves as president and CEO of WyoTech and lives on a ranch near Wheatland, was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon and approved by the Wyoming Senate. He succeeds Jeff Marsh of Torrington, who leaves the board after serving two six-year terms.

Tags

