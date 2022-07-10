Two of Laramie’s top educational institutions — University of Wyoming and WyoTech — are collaborating to create more hands-on opportunities for students.
UW’s Laramie Research and Extension Center was seeking repairs for a broken down skid steer loader, and WyoTech students stepped up to do the repairs.
The partnership will allow students a unique opportunity to work on agricultural equipment, which fits well with hydraulic and electrical systems education in the WyoTech curriculum, said WyoTech President Jim Mathis.
"We're a leader in automotive and diesel maintenance and repair, and they're looking to keep their equipment going. It's a win-win." WyoTech Core Program Coordinator Mark Muhsman said in a press release. "I understand the center has a machine with no running engine. That's a temporary problem for them and an educational opportunity for WyoTech students who are looking forward to fixing it."
The partnership also brought a benefit to LREC to have maintenance completed on its machine.
LREC Director Scott Lake expressed hope that partnerships like this can continue between the two entities moving forward.
“This partnership works for everyone,” Lake said in the press release. “WyoTech has students who are passionate about automotive and mechanic work. The Laramie Research and Extension Center has students who are passionate about agriculture and livestock. It's a logical fit."
Mathis echoed the sentiment, mentioning that working with UW is on the school’s radar.
“We have a great relationship with the University of Wyoming,” Mathis said. “We’ve shared plans and goals with a few (people) up there.”