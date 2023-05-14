Yellowstone East Gate-first in line

From left, Kiya McIntosh, mother Stacy Boisseau and Hailey McIntosh are seen in front of the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park. This is the fifth year the group has arrived early enough to claim first in line at the gate.

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — When Chris Baltz, East Entrance fee supervisor at Yellowstone National Park, saw a car parked in front of the closed entrance before dark the evening of Thursday, May 4, he thought the visitors were mistaken about the park’s opening schedule. This is his first season in the park.

He approached the vehicle to advise the occupants, only to find they were well aware of the following Friday morning schedule and intended to wait until 8 a.m. to save their place as first in line.

