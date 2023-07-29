Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

 Theron Stripling III

JACKSON — Mark Wolf sees the problems as endemic in the National Park Service.

Across the country, Park Service workers’ morale is low. In 2022, surveys conducted by the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group found that rangers and other park workers are some of the least satisfied workers in the federal government. While they feel relatively aligned with the Park Service’s mission, they feel unrecognized. Overall, Park Service workers’ satisfaction scored in the bottom 15% of all government workers.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus