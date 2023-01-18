Brooke Street Inn

Brett Sundstrom, who has been homeless, talked last month about his time living at the Brookstreet Inn in Gillette. The inn, part of the YES House’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, helped Sundstrom get back onto his feet. He now lives at Gillette College while he earns a degree there.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Brett Sundstrom has been homeless since April 2021.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus