Imagine being the first one coming down a ski run when the lifts first open. First tracks are guaranteed whenever there’s fresh snow. The icing on the cake is to also take the last run of the day to ensure all other skiers are safely off the slopes.

Those are just two of the benefits of becoming a ski patroller at the Snowy Range Ski Area. While snow may not be on anyone’s mind just yet, it is the time of year when initial safety training for patrol candidates starts.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

