Imagine being the first one coming down a ski run when the lifts first open. First tracks are guaranteed whenever there’s fresh snow. The icing on the cake is to also take the last run of the day to ensure all other skiers are safely off the slopes.
Those are just two of the benefits of becoming a ski patroller at the Snowy Range Ski Area. While snow may not be on anyone’s mind just yet, it is the time of year when initial safety training for patrol candidates starts.
While anyone wanting to become a member of the ski patrol is welcome, there is an extra focus this year to encourage young adults, ages 15 to 18, to become a part of the Young Adult Patroller (YAP) Program.
Veteran patroller Todd Bacon is the YAP advisor on the Snowy Range Patrol and is one of the people behind the effort.
He explains the training for Young Adult Patrollers is the same as any candidate. YAP candidates who successfully pass the Outdoor Emergency Care course become full patrollers with the same responsibilities and benefits as adult patrollers. The key difference is on the mountain where YAP patrollers are paired with experienced adult patrollers.
“The adult patrollers provide mentoring and partnership,” Bacon said. “The YAP patrollers gain invaluable leadership, medical, and volunteer experience serving our community.”
Last year, Caroline Bredehoft became the very first Young Adult Patroller on the Snowy Range Ski Patrol. As the daughter of long-time patroller Ray Bredehoft, she had a good feel for what patrolling entails before starting the training.
"I enjoyed helping others while being able to have fun on the mountain,” Caroline Bredehoft said of her first season on the patrol. “I joined ski patrol because I want to go into the medical field when I get out of high school. This helps me get medical experience under my belt."
Bacon’s motivation for coordinating the YAP comes from his 18 years as a high school teacher, which he pivoted to after spending a few years as an attorney.
“I love their energy, passion, and capacity to engage as adults when given the invitation,” Bacon said of the high school age group. “Becoming a patroller provides these young men and women an extraordinary opportunity to receive lifesaving medical training that can be used in any context. It also provides the chance to volunteer in their community and positively interact with diverse adults as part of a strategic team.”
The purpose of having a mentor on the slopes for the day is to help the YAP understand the protocols, systems for managing safety on the mountain, modeling positive interaction with the public and providing patient care on the mountain and in the aid room at the base.
“As you can imagine, becoming an experienced patroller takes a significant amount of time for anyone,” Bacon said. “We would never want to place a young adult in a place where they may feel overwhelmed by a scene or injury.”
For those interested in joining the Snowy Range Ski Patrol an informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office located at 1212 S. Adams St. The Fall Outdoor Emergency Class starts Sept. 14.
For more information on becoming a ski patrol candidate of any age — but at least 15 years old — contact Ray Bredehoft or Todd Bacon by email at snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com.
