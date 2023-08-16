A little taste of summer was served at more than three dozen lemonade stands Saturday as Laramie youth celebrated National Lemonade Day.

The event is national, but the format and date are unique to each participating city, said Tamra Morgan, a sponsor of the event. She and other sponsors toured the stands, offering encouragement to the vendors.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus