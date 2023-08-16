The vendors at the Super Sorensen lemonade stand in Washington Park serves customer Tamra Morgan, a supporter of the event on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. From left are Zoe, Kenzie and Carter Sorensen. The annual event helps children learn the basics of business through the National Lemonade Day program.
Josephine Grimes listens to a customer before giving her a glass of lemonade at the Heart Strong lemonade stand on Grand Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. The 8-year-old has pledged to give 20% of her earnings from the booth to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver in honor of the two heart surgeries she received. The surgeries have allowed her to become a state-ranked swimmer. She wore an attention-getting duck outfit for part of the day but elected to ignore some marketing advice to do the chicken dance on the sidewalk.
The vendors at the Super Sorensen lemonade stand in Washington Park serves customer Tamra Morgan, a supporter of the event on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. From left are Zoe, Kenzie and Carter Sorensen. The annual event helps children learn the basics of business through the National Lemonade Day program.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Josephine Grimes listens to a customer before giving her a glass of lemonade at the Heart Strong lemonade stand on Grand Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. The 8-year-old has pledged to give 20% of her earnings from the booth to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver in honor of the two heart surgeries she received. The surgeries have allowed her to become a state-ranked swimmer. She wore an attention-getting duck outfit for part of the day but elected to ignore some marketing advice to do the chicken dance on the sidewalk.
A little taste of summer was served at more than three dozen lemonade stands Saturday as Laramie youth celebrated National Lemonade Day.
The event is national, but the format and date are unique to each participating city, said Tamra Morgan, a sponsor of the event. She and other sponsors toured the stands, offering encouragement to the vendors.
National Lemonade Day was launched in Houston in 2007 and has grown to over a million participants. The day is a lesson-based program that teaches basic business principals.
Each child in Laramie receives a backpack with a workbook that teaches them how to create budgets, set profit-making goals, serve customers, repay investors and give back to the community.
They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some with a charity.
The nonprofit aspect of the program inspired the name of Josephine Grimes’ booth, Heart Strong Lemonade, on the sidewalk near the corner of Grand Avenue and 17th Street.
The Laramie 8-year-old is donating 20% of her proceeds to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver after she received two heart surgeries there.
Now a competitive swimmer who qualified for eight state swimming competitions, she recalled that before her surgery she could not swim even half of the length of a pool.
The heart theme of the stand honors “other strong people” who have had heart surgeries, Jackie Grimes, Josephine’s mother said.
Sampling the wares at the Heart Strong stand was Laramie chiropractor Mandy Jairell.
Jariell said that a shaved ice trailer that she ran as a teen helped her pay for college. It’s one of the reasons she is a sponsor of Lemonade Day.
Also collecting donations was Oliver Sopr, whose booth boasted hand-squeezed lemonade at Sinclair Laramie on Snowy Range Road.
A jar at his booth collected donations for school lunches for Albany County School District 1 students who do not afford lunches but don’t qualify for free lunch programs.
Oliver was having a good day of sales.
The entrepreneurship aspect of the day was expressed by three sellers at the Super Sorensen stand in Washington Park.
Though the lemonade was not hand-squeezed, they offered a squeeze of fresh lemon and value-added options such as strawberry, blackberry or raspberry syrup and homemade cookies.
“We all learned how to make lemonade,” Kenzie Sorensen said. “And we all made one type of cookie.”
The sellers learned their skills from their mother, Megan Sorensen, who said they also learned to work together.
“They learned business skills — pay for supplies first — pay mentors back, put everything out on your board and be nice to your customers,” she said.
Although Kenzie hopes to start saving for a car, the disposition of all the profits from the Sorensen stand workers had not been decided.
The three sellers did agree that it was fun.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.