GILLETTE —The Gillette College Pronghorn Center was filled with more than 100 youth and youth leaders who raised awareness and prepped backpacks for refugees on Wednesday evening as part of an “Interfaith Youth, Refugee Service Project.”

The project brought youth from three churches together — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and New Life Wesleyan Church. Angi Klamm, Gillette’s stake communication director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said the planning for the event began six months ago.

