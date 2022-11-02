Zerkle1.jpg

Jillian Zerkle, center, talks with Steve Humphries-Wadsworth, left, and Josh Spinney at the Cedar Mountain Center on Oct. 20, 2022. Zerkle serves as a unit coordinator for the facility, returning there after going through the program herself in 2019.

 Stephen Dow/Cody Enterprise

CODY — Around the Cedar Mountain Center, Jillian Zerkle is known as the kind of person who “opens doors, both literally and metaphorically,” said Steve Humphries-Wadsworth.

Zerkle has only worked at the facility since January, but immediately endeared herself to staff and residents, said Humphries-Wadsworth, the service line director of the center.

