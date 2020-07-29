1932-2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Bath, 87, of Laramie died April 25. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with Reverend Michelle Bacon, officiating. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

