1930-2020 Sal Fallace, 89, of Laramie died July 24. at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Per his request no services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

