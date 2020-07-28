1937-2020 Dr. Thomas McGarvey, 82, of Laramie died May 17. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church in Laramie Wyoming. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

