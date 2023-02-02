A lack of housing — affordable and otherwise — is a significant problem in Johnson County and the state.
Available housing in Johnson County is scarce and expensive.
On Tuesday, there were only 37 single-family homes for sale in Johnson County, according to the multi-list service. Only six were listed for less than $300,000; 18 were listed for more than $500,000.
The high cost of housing is already causing hiring issues here. Two of the county’s largest employers, Johnson County Healthcare Center and Johnson County School District No. 1, have repeatedly expressed frustration that a lack of housing has made hiring difficult — even hiring for professional, salaried positions.
To that end, the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee had identified “workforce housing” as its second highest-priority.
Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Joint Appropriations Committee for $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief money for unmet housing needs to create a grant for low- and middle-income housing projects. It would have been administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority.
But, the JAC nixed that idea, in part due to concerns about getting the program off the ground. Relief money has to be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026, and that timeline made lawmakers uneasy.
The Wyoming Economic Development Association and a coalition of Wyoming residents working to address housing issues subsequently sent letters to the committee asking it to reconsider.
Last week, Rep. Trey Sherwood, R-Laramie, brought an amendment to create a new infrastructure grant for $5 million in ARPA funds to be set aside for new infrastructure. The $5 million could be used to fund things like water, sewer and utilities projects. The money couldn’t be used for construction, land or administrative costs.
Infrastructure grants could be very helpful. For communities to grow, they must extend utilities out to the new housing developments. And with materials costs on the rise, that’s getting more and more difficult for developers to afford.
But $5 million doesn’t buy much infrastructure.
When the state announced $50 million ARPA funds for aging water infrastructure, the State Land Investment Board received 113 project applications totaling more than $225 million. The board ended up approving 26 projects. At an average rate of $1.99 million per project, fewer than three municipalities would stand to benefit from the grant program.
Given those economic realities, it’s hard to imagine that $5 million makes any sort of appreciable difference to the state’s current housing situation.
This also makes it hard to believe that the JAC considers the high cost of housing in the state to be a priority.
Buffalo Bulletin
Jan. 24