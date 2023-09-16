Pennie Hunt's son

Pennie Hunt’s son wearing his Guinness beanie as he holds his newborn daughter.

I hated them. He loved them. The small, knitted beanies were always on his head. He had them in a variety of styles and colors. In the early 2000s they were not all that common. I thought they looked funny and much preferred him wearing a baseball cap, but beanies were his thing.

After he passed in 2007, photographs became important. In almost all the photographs taken of him during his last few years, he was wearing his beanies. The brown one he wore most of the time. The baby blue one that a friend gave him. A light brown wool one that he never wanted me to wash because it would shrink. And the striped Guinness one he was wearing the day his daughter was born.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email is penniehunt@gmail.com.

comments powered by Disqus