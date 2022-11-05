Election Day is upon us. On Tuesday, we will cast our votes and choose a new cadre of elected officials. There are not likely to be many surprises here in Wyoming. For all but a handful of races, the results are all but certain. Wyoming will again have Republican supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, will have an all-Republican federal delegation, and is all-but-certain to have all Republicans in statewide elected positions.

Suffice it to say that Republicans will have a pretty good day Tuesday.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

