Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton

Wyoming is fortunate to be blessed with an abundance of natural resources and energy knowledge, which has rightfully placed our state as an energy leader. Our capabilities, coupled with both traditional and renewable energies, has led to an innovative energy ecosystem, with our coal and oil and gas products playing a critical role in the development of new energy technologies.

This all-of-the-above energy approach enables us to continue creating and supporting 21st century jobs for Wyomingites, bolstering local businesses and industries, while attracting new ones to the state. All while building a more resilient, stronger economy for generations to come.

State Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, is the chairman of the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

