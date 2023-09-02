“These are the times that try men’s souls,” wrote Thomas Paine.
He might as well have written that in 2023, because these are trying days. I know several people who don’t really want to watch the news. I know others whose paychecks no longer cover their expenses. Still others feel discounted because of their jobs or are unhappy in retirement or are struggling with health issues. Certainly, these are the times that try our souls.
Our sense of worthlessness is exaggerated by the persistent automation of human contact and the increasing reliance on technology. Where does the labor of human beings count as technology take over more and more functions?
We live in a very impersonal world, but it’s still a “world” that prides itself on what we can “do.”
The disconnect between our search for meaning and the meaninglessness of our labor is not new. More than 2,300 years ago, a discouraged “teacher” wrote: “All is vanity. What do people gain from all the toil at which they toil under the sun? ...” But this “teacher” goes on to proclaim what makes life worthwhile: It is reverence for God, not just the work of human hands. As Ecclesiastes wrote “For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, a time to die, a time to break down and a time to build up, a time to weep and a time to laugh ...” Ecclesiastes 1:1-3 and 3:1-4.
But we who live decades later, are not the only ones who need to be reminded that the connection between the meaning of our lives and the results of our labor do not depend on us alone. It is part of the purpose of the one who made us.
Surely, it was the faith of Mother Teresa who helped the dying in the streets of Calcutta:
“If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish motives.
Be kind anyway.
People are often unreasonable, illogical, self-centered.
Forgive them anyway ...”
And, it is the wisdom of someone who remembers the constancy of hope, Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen, that helps her work with cancer patients … anyway. It is honoring the mystery of life that guides her to teach physicians. Dr. Remen wants them to keep discovering the power of their presence beyond “objective” care. She quotes a cancer patient:
“If I have to stop my chemo, my doctor said he would no longer see me.
But, his love is more important to me than his therapy.”
So, this is Labor Day weekend in a society that puts extreme value on what we “produce.” It is our labor that becomes the meaning of our lives … until we forget our God.
In a Nazi concentration camp, another physician made it his practice to keep fellow prisoners from committing suicide. Victor Frankl worked tirelessly to encourage others in desperate times. He practiced his faith in a God beyond the barbed wire and he wrote notes for the lectures he would give when he would return. But the Nazi guards focused on discouragement and humiliation. They would tear up Dr. Frankl’s notes right before his eyes. That did not stop him from knowing that we search for meaning with our souls.
No matter what our age or condition of life, we can live beyond our labor. We can respond to the God’s call beyond our aches, our loses, our paychecks. It is not just our “labor” that counts but our connection to those who share our struggles and our joy.
As Dr. Palmer wrote: “It is important to recognize that mental well-being is as important as physical well-being. The two are interlinked. Research shows that having a keen sense of purpose helps us to live longer compared to people who don’t.”
Perhaps this Labor Day is not just the end of summer but the beginning of our realization that “faith, hope, and love endure” beyond what we can “do.”
