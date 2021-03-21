“Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now am found
Was blind, but now I see.” – John Newton
For many years I have been troubled by Christians who quarrel about whether or not we are saved by Jesus Christ’s Grace or, in the alternative, by our righteous works. It is my fervent hope that today’s column will help bring an end to this destructive debate.
In John Chapter 3, verse 16 we are taught: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” These words are clear and unambiguous.
I testify before all that is sacred and holy in Heaven above and earth below that it is only by and through our acceptance of Jesus Christ and his infinite and atoning sacrifice that we are saved and redeemed.
That being said, when I was a young child I decided that having accepted Jesus Christ as my Savior and Redeemer I needed to prove to Him (and myself) that my life was worth saving. Accordingly, it is only by and through your righteous words and acts that you can demonstrate that your life is truly worth saving.
Throughout my life, I have observed many instances of those who have given their best effort to show Jesus Christ that their life is worth saving.
For example, as most of my readers already know, this past July my 6 year-old grandson Bridger quickly placed himself in harm’s way to protect his little sister from a vicious dog attack. As he sustained indescribably horrendous injuries, Bridger held his ground and fully shielded his baby sister. By and through his self-less sacrifice Bridger demonstrated in no uncertain terms that his life is worth saving.
When one of our family members is ill or injured we have a family tradition of getting them a “get well” present. I visited with Bridger shortly after he was released from the hospital and asked him if he could get whatever he wanted what, did he want for a get well present. He reflected for a moment and then told me that he wanted a Nintendo Switch. I then naively told Bridger that I would purchase the game system for him.
I knew and know very little about today’s electronic game systems so I contacted my son, Joshua (i.e. Bridger’s uncle) and asked if he would help me purchase the gift. Joshua graciously volunteered to help me so we arranged to get together early the next morning to purchase the Switch.
We met at the designated time and place and began our search for the portable game system. We traveled to many stores and discovered that a Nintendo Switch was nowhere to be found. We then decided to continue our quest by searching the internet and learned that there was a world-wide shortage of the game system. By all outward appearances, it would be a long time before Bridger’s requested gift would be available for purchase.
I told Joshua that I would just have to let Bridger know of our predicament and see if there was something else that we could get him. Joshua told me that he was not ready to surrender and that he would continue our quest. He did not want to disappoint his courageous little nephew.
Joshua called me about 4 hours later and told me that he had found a Switch for sale on a regional internet garage sale site. A fellow had purchased two of the game systems, one for himself and one for his brother, but later discovered that his brother had already purchased a Switch. So, he had an extra one for sale. Remarkably, the Switch had just been relisted on the web site because a potential purchaser failed to come up with the agreed upon payment.
After about another 2 hours, Joshua had a new Nintendo Switch in hand. Even though he could not smile, I could tell that Bridger’s massive spirit was delighted as I handed him his get well present. By and through his love and tenacious devotion to his nephew, Joshua unequivocally revealed that his life is worth saving.
With Easter quickly approaching, can you think of something that you can do through your words and/or works to let the Savior know that your life is worth saving? Is there someone you know who would appreciate an Easter basket? Do you know anyone you can help by paying some or all of their dental or medical bills? Do you know of anyone whose car needs to be repaired?
Please strive to do something this Easter holiday that will show Jesus Christ that your life is worth saving.