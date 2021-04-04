Last week, we reached a monumental milestone in community vaccination efforts — Albany County moved into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, allowing any person age 16 and older to receive a vaccine. This is great news for our community, as it is one more step in the direction of returning to a sense of normalcy.
In March, Ivinson partnered with the University of Wyoming, Albany County Public Health and Pole Mountain Pharmacy to host Rapid Vaccination Events at the Old Armory. We were able to vaccinate over 5,000 individuals at the Rapid Events throughout the month. This past Thursday and Friday, we expanded our efforts and vaccinated over 2,300 individuals, more than 1,000 people each day.
All of these efforts would not be possible without the overwhelming support from community volunteers. At every vaccination clinic, we have seen volunteer nurses, providers, pharmacists, EMTs and more — all with the same goal of vaccinating our community. I am endlessly grateful to our volunteers and their commitment to the health and wellbeing of our entire community.
As vaccine supply has increased within our county, more locations are now offering vaccines. If you have not already been vaccinated, you can visit www.ivinsonhospital.org/vaccine to learn about where you can receive your vaccine and how to schedule an appointment. Our partners will continue to make the vaccine available so that all those who wish to receive it are able to do so.
If you are on the fence about receiving your vaccine, I encourage you to talk with your healthcare provider. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials, and have met the FDA’s rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards needed to support Emergency Use Authorization.
I am filled with hope at the prospect of our community being vaccinated. This past year has not been an easy one. We have missed graduations and weddings, we have spent time a part from our grandparents and grandchildren and we have felt the absence of community events in our daily lives. But, with all that we have missed, we have also gained a greater resolve for keeping our community safe, a deeper appreciation for supporting local businesses and stronger connections with our inner circles and immediate families. I look forward to seeing you all again soon — sharing a meal with friends downtown, cheering on the Pokes and Plainsmen and supporting our community like we have always done, together.