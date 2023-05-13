Hope chest
Pennie Hunt/Courtesy

Most of our moms had one. As a little girl, I remember how the smell of cedar filled the room when we opened it. It felt like a secret treasure box filled with photos, linens and memories.

Although hope chests can be traced back to the 15th century in Europe, the tradition of a hope chest became popular in America in the 20th century. Hardworking parents would give them to their daughters as birthday and graduation gifts. Young women filled them with linens, cookbooks, dishes, and special items wrapped in the hopes and dreams of their future marriage.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

