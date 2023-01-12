The shock millions of Americans endured the night of Jan. 2 watching a young football player essentially die on national television has revealed both the positive and negative aspects of competitive sports, especially at the professional level.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed moments after making a tackle and receiving a sharp blow to the chest on the play during the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football. It looked at first like a fainting spell, but it was soon evident that something terrible had taken place. That something was cardiac arrest. His heart stopped.
The look on the faces of his teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, a former University of Wyoming star, was heartbreaking as medical responders tended to their teammate and friend. Some players were openly crying, many praying. The shock on their faces revealed the serious nature of the situation.
Fortunately, Hamlin was revived after immediately receiving CPR by the fast- responding medical team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and taken to the UC Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center. He remained in critical condition Wednesday, his recovery uncertain.
The NFL certainly did the right thing by suspending the game, though it took a while. Protocol called for the game to resume, but the Buffalo and Cincinnati players and coaches would have none of it. There was no way the players could take the field after witnessing that horrific event. We wondered if they could even play the next weekend.
The game has now been declared a no contest without a makeup date. Professional football is big business—no, huge business—and that game had major playoff implications. But sometimes—certainly in this case—the human element far exceeds the business of professional sports.
Football, especially at the college and professional level, is a violent sport. Everybody knows it. But we fill stadiums and watch televised games by the millions as players smash into each other for our entertainment, many of them suffering injuries, including to their brain, from which they will never fully recover.
Are we really any better than the ancient Romans watching gladiators in the Colosseum?
On the other hand, this scary incident brought out the best in sports. Players and coaches from each team, fans of both the Bills and Bengals and people across the country have dropped partisan rhetoric and gathered as a sporting nation in support of Hamlin. His toys for kids charity has now topped $6 million.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky actually prayed for Hamlin on air with his fellow studio hosts Tuesday—absolutely remarkable in this day and age.
In many ways, sports is an aspect of life than can bring us together. Though there is clashing on the field, court and diamond, there is also embracing and respecting, and the athletes and coaches who carry out the battle are often the people who realize the finest nature of competition.
Our nation is hoping—and yes, many praying—for Damar Hamlin. The days ahead are uncertain in many ways, but for this young man we are unified.