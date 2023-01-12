The shock millions of Americans endured the night of Jan. 2 watching a young football player essentially die on national television has revealed both the positive and negative aspects of competitive sports, especially at the professional level.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed moments after making a tackle and receiving a sharp blow to the chest on the play during the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football. It looked at first like a fainting spell, but it was soon evident that something terrible had taken place. That something was cardiac arrest. His heart stopped.

