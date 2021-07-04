Not long ago, I had the privilege and the pain of helping at my cousin’s memorial service.
Steve was a veteran, beginning when he was drafted more than 50 years ago. My cousin went through his own struggles with trying to reclaim a life after Vietnam, with finding his niche, with understanding his family. But, after his struggles and his commitment to sobriety, Steve became a “fearless friend.” He became a guardian to fellow travelers who had lost their way.
The Fourth of July is about freedom, a freedom that’s carefully honored by those who give their lives to a country that is proud and free. Steve taught us what it means not to say “Freedom is doing what I want,” but “Freedom is helping others who walk beside of me.”
In a year when people have argued about masking and vaccinations, it is a gift to know a patriot of compassion. Steve saw freedom not as license but as claiming his “will” to love both family and friends. His teacher was the Twelve Steps and the Saturday morning work of men’s sobriety.
It takes a bold decision not to go with “the crowd,” nor to wave a flag and call that “liberty.” It takes courage to choose to care about others in spite of what others may have done to you or to your family. Steve put his courage behind his compassion and openly acknowledged his “higher power”, the “power” that calls us to love beyond our wanting to please, to seek approval, to find revenge.
At his memorial service, fellow patriots asked to speak and it was for one reason. Steve had helped them find their way, not from worries to easy affirmations, but from focusing on what was the next best step to walk with others in solidarity.
Steve could have chosen anger or rage. He could have chosen to turn his back on those he had sworn to save. Instead, even after mistreatments at Walter Reed Hospital, Steve came back to care for homeless people and for his greater family.
Courage doesn’t always carry a rifle.
It can be the courage to carry a friend in need.
And, maybe we can treasure the freedom that helps us find our purpose, not in doing what we want, but in being a guardian in time of desperation, loneliness and need.
There is no magic in honoring the flag. It is there for all the world to see. There is no magic in being a patriot because it is the hard work of caring for one’s greatest family.
As a life-time pastor, I believe that we are born free, and only our prejudices, our wants, our addictions can confine us. Just ask a child; they know how “to be.” But, masking, getting vaccinations, should not define the meaning of freedom.
So, at Steve’s service, we honored this patriot … not of license but of liberty. And, together, we offered the prayer that reclaims who God wants us to be: “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”