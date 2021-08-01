“Our kindness may be the most persuasive argument for that which we believe.” — Gordon B. Hinckley
I suspect that most of my readers are familiar with the story of my grandson, Bridger. It was a little over a year ago when he saved his sister from being injured or killed by an attacking dog. The story of Bridger’s courage and heroism went viral and is well-known throughout the world.
A few months after Bridger’s story went viral, a kind and gracious fellow from Abu Dhabi (a city located in the United Arab Emirates) named Fergus reached out and invited Bridger and his family to an all-expense paid vacation. Twenty-four of us (i.e. Bridger, his mom, dad, siblings, grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins) decided to accept the generous offer of a needed vacation.
I confess that I experienced a bit of trepidation about my decision to travel to Abu Dhabi because I knew so little about the United Arab Emirates and its people. However, my concerns were alleviated shortly after we boarded the Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. After the plane’s passengers were settled in and ready for the 14-hour flight from Chicago to Abu Dhabi, the pilot made an announcement over the intercom. During the announcement, he kindly declared that he and the flight’s entire crew were honored to have Bridger and his family on board. The flight crew had prepared a wonderful cake for Bridger which we ate during the flight.
Fergus met us at the Abu Dhabi airport and we boarded a deluxe bus. We were then driven to the luxurious Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, which opened in February 2021. Our accommodations throughout the entire vacation were second to none. That evening we ate at the hotel’s restaurant where we met the head chef, named John. Rather than a typical meal, John had prepared for us generous samples of his favorite dishes. To my best recollection we had five tasty appetizers, three delectable entrees and two scrumptious desserts.
The next day (i.e. Wednesday) we spent at the Yas Island Waterpark. We had five secluded cabanas assigned to our family. The waterpark’s food services were easily accessed via a simple phone call from the phones located each cabana. Each and everyone of us had a spectacular day at the waterpark. I particularly appreciated the park’s many venues that were designed for children under the age of 7 (We had 15 grandchildren with us from the ages of 18 to 2). Please know that the park also had many rides for more adventurous patrons. The giant waterslides and roller coaster were lots of fun.
The following morning, we got some needed rest and then were driven to the Qasr Al Watan Palace (aka Presidential Palace). Upon our arrival we were given a private tour of this most impressive edifice. Words cannot adequately describe the grandeur of the Qasr Al Watan. One of the chandeliers at the palace contains over 350,000 crystals and weighs 1.2 tons. Please take the time to Google “Qasr Al Watan” and check out the photographs. Bridger was presented with a special UAE certificate at the conclusion of the tour.
On Friday we went to the Warner Brothers World amusement park, which is a massive indoor facility. A large sign welcoming “Bridger and Family” greeted us at the entrance to the park. As Bridger began walking through the park’s front gate, everyone (i.e. staff and patrons) stopped what they were doing and gave Bridger a very long and loud standing ovation. I shall never forget this moment.
On Saturday we traveled to Ferrari World which is also a gigantic indoor amusement park. We were again greeted with large signs welcoming “Bridger and Family” which were located throughout the park. We were also greeted at the entrance of the park by a world renowned Formula 1 race car driver, named Carlos Sainz Jr. who gave some of the grandchildren a ride in a super expensive Ferrari sports car.
We could not have been treated better than we were throughout our entire stay in Abu Dhabi. Everyone we met was extremely kind to us. I fully acknowledge that Bridger’s story is one of immense courage, selflessness and heroism, but it took me a few days to figure out why his story resonates with so many of those who live in the UAE. After riding one of the Ferrari World kiddie rides with my 5-year-old granddaughter, Brielle, I noticed that the young woman operating the ride was crying. I spoke with her and learned that I reminded her of her grandfather who recently passed. She was sobbing because she missed her granddad.
The young woman’s tears provided clarity for me. The United Arab Emirates is a nation founded upon family. Wherever we went, we were surrounded by families. Fathers, mothers, grandparents and lots of children. And by their demeanor it was apparent that they truly enjoyed each other’s company! The part of Bridger’s story that touches the very heart and soul of so many of those residing within the UAE is his love for and devotion to family.
I now have no trepidation as I contemplate my return trip to Abu Dhabi. Like myself, many of those who reside within this wonderful city know and understand that family isn’t everything, family is the only thing.