There are few things that we in Wyoming hate more than taxes. This sentiment was on full display at recent meetings of the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, where legislators heard significant public comment decrying increases in property taxes and urging the Legislature to do something about it.

Some commenters said their property tax bills have nearly doubled since 2020, while certain others suggested cutting state spending, and specifically state spending on mental health treatment, presumably to reduce the need for revenue from property taxes.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

