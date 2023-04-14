Just as surely as April showers bring May flowers, spring break swells parking lots to the verge of capacity at the Jackson Hole Airport. It’s a perennial problem in spring — and throughout the year — with residents from Jackson and neighboring commuter communities wondering once again why there are no public transit options.
So, we make another call for public bus service to Wyoming’s busiest airport.
It’s been over four years since a short-lived and ultimately inconsistent $20 per person Ride2Fly airport shuttle service ceased operations. And it’s been decades that residents have been requesting a public transit solution for getting people to and from the airport inside Grand Teton National Park.
In the meantime, Jackson Hole Airport has seen enplanements grow. Nearly 500,000 passengers boarded planes in 2021. To put that in perspective, that’s double the enplanements of the Idaho Falls airport, double the enplanements Jackson Hole saw in the 2000s and more than seven times the passengers of Wyoming’s next busiest airport in Casper.
Residents and tourists need a way to and from the airport conveniently, and without spending hundreds of dollars on private taxi services or ever-increasing parking fees. Reasonably priced and reliable START service to the airport would keep countless cars off our roads, save people $25 daily parking fees, or from paying taxi, Uber and Lyft fares, which are upwards of $65 a ride and over $100 each way to Wilson or Teton Village.
The Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan and community’s regional transit plan call for getting vehicles off roads and people onto public transit, so the publicly subsidized START bus system looks like a logical choice for a permanent solution for affordable public shuttles to the airport.
The service would also help locals get back into town, provide transportation options for airport workers and help ease North Highway 89’s steady stream of summer traffic.
The call for an airport bus shuttle service has only grown louder as both the airport and valley roads have gotten busier. The private sector isn’t solving a growing issue that directly contradicts community goals. When will the airport board, Town of Jackson and Teton County officials finally create the permanent solution to our community’s needs.