Experts are sounding alarms about the frightening risks artificial intelligence (AI) poses to humankind. Real possibilities include the extinction of humankind through global calamities such as climate change, pandemics and hate.
Their admonition raises the question, “If artificial intelligence can lead to our extinction, what kind of intelligence can save us?”
Dr. Google explains the alternative to “artificial intelligence” by leading enquiring minds to a hypothetical based on debates among experts about what constitutes “real” intelligence. “Sources disagree about exactly what constitutes ‘real’ intelligence, as opposed to ‘simulated’ intelligence.”
A couple of thinkers who spend considerable brain power contemplating these existential matters explained it by asking three question. (1) “Can machines fly?” The answer is yes, because airplanes fly. (2) “Can machines swim?” The answer is no, because submarines don’t swim, and (3) “Can machines think?,” to which they responded with another query: “Is this question like the first, or like the second?”
Drew McDermott, one of the nation’s genuine thinkers on all matters AI, believed the answer to question three is “machines can think” and therefore the third question is more like, “Can machines fly.”
He compared “real” intelligence emanating from human thinking to that of “Deep Blue,” the computer that won chess championships against humans. “Saying Deep Blue doesn’t really think about chess is like saying an airplane doesn’t really fly because it doesn’t flap its wings.”
We must ask ourselves, “If artificial intelligence equates to our innate human intelligence, how could AI lead to our extinction?” I’m not a scientist. I am a theologian who believes truth will set us free. Therefore, I locate an answer in the fact that machines, unlike humans, lack the capacity to lie to themselves.
As a result, the potential of AI to wipe out civilization arises from the fact that the algorithms on which the machines reach conclusions arise exclusively from an amalgamation of all human biases and faulty thinking.
For example, AI has the potential to avoid climate catastrophe but for human “intelligence” fed into the artificial brain. Humans ignore the weight of science on dangers of climate change. AI incorporates that faulty thinking as its own and operates accordingly. Once the computer inherits the dishonest reasoning of humans, it will also become bewildered about how to respond and delay decisive action until it is too late.
When a substantial number of humans deny the significance of a virus while it is killing millions, and refuse the vaccines and masks that could prevent those death, AI will follow suit.
A recent National Public Radio segment demonstrated how this technology exacerbates inequities inherent in racial biases. Applying AI to the development of recommendations for medical treatment, researchers considered two hypothetical patients, one white and one Black.
Each was described the same except for skin color. When they said a white patient was belligerent or violent, the model recommended that patient be sent to a hospital for medical treatment.
When researchers attributed the same symptoms, i.e., “belligerent and violent” to an African American patient, the model recommended the patient be sent to prison.
That’s because the computer cannot lie to itself. Some humans may say they believe there is no such thing as systemic racism. AI knows better. Researchers found similar race-based results when asking the computer to make decisions about bail bonding, policing and the sale of real estate.
One of the scientists interviewed for the NPR report explained, “Unconscious racism and other biases get baked in, without the developers even being aware of it,” leaving us to wonder about the impact of seven years of Trump’s ubiquitous lies and QAnon conspiracy theories being baked into the cultural cake from which AI consumes information.
That gives new meaning to the old adage, “Garbage in, garbage out.” The inability of humans to be honest with themselves becomes the basis for artificial intelligence choices. In the final analysis, it is not AI that poses the threat of human extinction, but rather the unwillingness of humans to be honest with themselves.