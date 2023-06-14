Experts are sounding alarms about the frightening risks artificial intelligence (AI) poses to humankind. Real possibilities include the extinction of humankind through global calamities such as climate change, pandemics and hate.

Their admonition raises the question, “If artificial intelligence can lead to our extinction, what kind of intelligence can save us?”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

