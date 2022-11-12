Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

United Nations delegates have gathered for two weeks in the exclusive Red Sea resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, seeking consensus on tackling catastrophic climate change. Unfortunately, this crucial summit, known as COP27 for the 27th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Climate Change Convention, is being hosted by Egypt, one of the world’s most repressive governments.

Its autocratic ruler, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, was a general when the Egyptian army refused to suppress the January 2011 Arab Spring mass uprising centered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square. After the Egyptian people overthrew the long-standing, U.S.-backed dictator Hosni Mubarak, they held elections and formed a popular government. That didn’t last long. A 2013 military coup followed by a sham election put al-Sisi in power. He enjoys full support from the U.S. government despite being more repressive than Mubarak.

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan, along with David Goodman, are co-authors of The New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus