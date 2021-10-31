EVER GET SOMETHING you didn’t order delivered to your home?
Maybe it was a trial-sized bottle of shampoo or a misdelivered package for a neighbor you had to run next door. Maybe once in a blue moon the pizza driver rings the bell when you hadn’t ordered.
One day a couple years ago I came home from work to find a large box on my doorstep. In itself, that’s not uncommon, as I frequently order things from Amazon that I can’t find locally. Still, for the life of me, I couldn’t remember what I had ordered that hadn’t already arrived. But, the name and address on the box were mine, so I picked it up to take inside.
Woof!
Nearly popped a hernia there. The box weighed a ton. I muscled it underneath an arm, unlocked the door and got it inside. There, I cut the tape and opened up the mystery box to find …
… nearly 35 pounds of dill pickle chips. Heinz hamburger dill chips, to be precise. There were six 5.75-pound heavy-duty industrial plastic bags full of pickles, obviously packaged for food service.
A quick call to Amazon revealed that, as I knew, I didn’t order the pickles and they didn’t know who did. I wasn’t charged but, because it’s food, the delivery also couldn’t be returned.
“So, go ahead and enjoy some free pickles,” the friendly customer service rep said.
It’s one thing to enjoy an extra jar of pickles, but 35 pounds of them, enough to fill 35 16-ounce jars?
At least I like dill pickles, and they do make a great diabetic snack as they have zero impact on blood sugar. And they’ll keep forever.
In the meantime, I got busy looking up recipes that use dill pickles, the obvious being fried pickle chips. The favorite, however, were all the dill pickle chicken wings I could make with all that brine.
And so began an 18-month odyssey that in the end nearly burst the pantry with more than 200 pounds of pickles. That’s because not only was I mistakenly delivered one box of the tiny pucker-making pucks, it was somehow also on auto-delivery.
Three months later, another box showed up. And another three months after that. And so on. Every time I’d call Amazon and each time they were very pleasant, insisted they had finally fixed the glitch and that I could keep the pickles.
This story finally came full circle this week when I opened up the last bag. I had given away as much as I could and snacked on so many I’ve nearly developed a permanent pucker.
Guess I’m finally close to having to buy my own pickles for the first time in a few years. Now if only Amazon would glitch a few shipments of USDA Prime ribeyes.
SPEAKING OF mail-order mishaps, the pickle snafu is a reminder of the time my brother Jeff had a little too much free time on his hands and spent it on eBay.
In addition to some other worthless knickknacks he picked up, Jeff also bid on an item that obviously was listed as a joke. He bid 12 cents, then forgot about it.
Seems his bid held up, and at the end of the week the seller shipped the item to Jeff’s home, where his wife was plenty surprised to open the package.
What did Jeff buy for 12 cents?
It was exactly what the seller advertised: a “slightly used, mostly clean” toilet seat.
A PILE OF PICKLES is hardly the weirdest thing you can buy on Amazon. Some of the more notable items include:
A can of unicorn meat
A popcorn-scented pillow
Bacon bandages (they just look like bacon, not made of it)
Glow-in-the-dark toilet paper (which can be handy during a power outage)
An indoor snowball fight (a can filled with snowballs ready to hurl)
The Potty Putter (a small golf green you can practice with while riding the throne)
A yodeling pickle (just what it says; press a button and it yodels)