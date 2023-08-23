The question debated in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Aug. 12 was, “What role does honesty play in politics these days?” One participant was James Rosen, a former political reporter for McClatchy Newspapers. His adversary was Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President (i.e., Joe Biden).
Inviting a Trumper to debate the role of honesty in politics is like inviting Mark McGwire to debate the role of steroids in setting baseball’s home run record. You can’t expect honesty.
Harvey’s response was titled “Honesty is a good thing, and Trump was honest with America.” George Orwell warned us of people like this, observing, “If there really is such a thing as turning in one’s grave, Shakespeare must get a lot of exercise.” Indeed, the same can be said for he who wrote “1984.”
Harvey started with Trump’s talking points. There “was nothing dishonest,” said Harvey, “about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election.” He claimed there was “rampant voter fraud” in that election, though, like Trump, he offered no evidence and didn’t explain why this lie had been rejected in every courtroom where the claim was asserted, or why lawyers who told the same lie before a judge are losing their license to practice law for ethical violations.
He asserted falsely that the FBI and Justice Department undertook “efforts to cancel discussions of voter fraud,” leaving “many American voters still fervently believing there were significant issues in the 2020 election.”
Readers might have expected an honest debater to acknowledge the reason many Americans doubt the legitimacy of the election was the illegitimacy of claims made by people like Trump and Harvey.
He went so far as to hint that when Vice President Mike Pence refused to go along with Trump’s illegal scheme to steal the election that Pence might have been “leveraging the illusion of ‘honesty’ for political gain.”
So it is today that a debate about the role of honesty in politics became one more opportunity to peddle misinformation and conspiracy theories.
Driving from Cheyenne to Laramie, you’ll pass a handmade sign along Interstate 80 reading, “We the people are pissed.” Indeed we are, but not for the same reasons.
There is nothing so demonstrative of how Americans live in different universes as a recent speech by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She compared Biden to FDR and LBJ, apparently assuming that would make Biden look bad to most voters.
Greene said, “Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”
The MAGA extremist listed the Biden administration’s investments. She said the Democratic president had created “programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid labor unions,” and she said, “he still is working on it.”
Congresswoman Greene made her remarks at a conference sponsored by Turning Point USA, a far-right group backing Donald Trump. The Guardian says Turning Point “has raised tens of millions of dollars from super rich donors and secret backers while pushing disinformation about Joe Biden’s win in 2020, COVID-19 vaccines, and other extremist and right-wing issues.”
Greene knew her words would fire up this anti-Biden crowd. While those on the right booed and hissed as Greene listed all the things Joe Biden stands for, Biden’s campaign cleverly turned her speech into a pro-Biden online ad, which was viewed by 40 million voters, going viral within a few short hours of its release.
That’s America today, a place where a Trump supporter abuses a debate over honesty in politics to perpetrate the most damaging lie in American history, a place where words heard by the right to criticize Biden are taken verbatim by Biden supporters as an endorsement of his re-election.
It seems Greene went so far right that she completed the circle and landed in Biden’s camp. The question for Americans is, in the words of that great gospel tune, “Will the circle be unbroken?”
