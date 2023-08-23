The question debated in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Aug. 12 was, “What role does honesty play in politics these days?” One participant was James Rosen, a former political reporter for McClatchy Newspapers. His adversary was Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President (i.e., Joe Biden).

Inviting a Trumper to debate the role of honesty in politics is like inviting Mark McGwire to debate the role of steroids in setting baseball’s home run record. You can’t expect honesty.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.

