Is that a wind turbine or an elephant?
I recently called into a County Commissioner Zoom meeting on wind turbine regulations. I was asking a question about Commissioner Heber Richardson’s annual income from industrial wind turbine sites in the state and if he thought he could be unbiased in this process of creating regulations.
The commissioners muted me and did not allow me to finish my question. I thought it was a fair question to ask considering these regulations are to ensure Albany County quality of life and safety.
I thought it was unfair that Richardson was not allowed to respond: it certainly cast a doubt on him. I believe the other commissioners have failed their job by not asking Richardson this same question.
It’s my personal belief that the commissioners as a whole have failed to vet the industrial wind turbine project effectively and have caused incalculable damage to the democratic process.
It’s apparent to me that the commissioners do not have the ability to police their own or the question of Richardson being on the wind turbines payroll would have been addressed long ago and would not have remained in the shadows as long as it has.
It’s my belief that Richardson and the other commissioners would want to bring this potential bias issue into the light as soon as possible to ensure integrity to the regulation process.
Also at this particular Zoom meeting, it appeared to me that Richardson fondled his phone for the entire meeting while the other commissioners took questions and notes.
It’s my personal belief that Richardson would want to do the right thing and recuse himself from the wind regulations. I find it interesting that our county government now has the power to take the questions they like and mute the ones they don’t.
If there were ever a county in Wyoming that needs an ethics committee, it would be Albany County. It’s time to address the elephant in the room.
Carson Aanenson
Laramie
And like a bad neighbor, UW’s there
I guess it's time to say something about our hallowed university. Otherwise there may never be a change.
The University of Wyoming has been — and remains — a very poor municipal citizen.
While they are the largest landowner and employer — by far in Albany County, they pay zero taxes to the county. Zero.
They don't care about working with the city and county, only about furthering their own agenda.
They take and demand what they want. Witness the water debate, the desire to close off 15th Street, the construction of shopping centers and hotels, the constant tuition increases, etc.
UWs motto presumably is "If it's in our best interest let's do it. Otherwise we don't care."
When does this attitude stop? When is enough “enough?” How many giant buildings can they build, even in the midst of reported budget shortfalls?
When do they quit buying entire neighborhoods and displacing people in the name of progress? When will UW go back to being a learning institution instead of a real estate development company?
When does UW start serving the student first? Or is that even important any longer?
Some simple observations: Buildings don't make a school, people and commitment do. We will probably not have 20,000 students so let's quit planning like we will.
If we cannot staff properties that we may not need, then maybe we should quit building them. If UW wishes to continue to further its agenda without regard to the community, why, as taxpayers, should we have any desire to support them?
There should be accountability from our University before we keep cutting them blank checks. The legislature ought to be demanding more sane reasoning before handing out the bucks.
I am a UW graduate and contributor. I am proud of our school. It's great that it's in Laramie. It's what makes our town go. But the university needs to be a better, more understanding citizen of Laramie.
It's not all about UW. We are taxpayers. You are spending — sometimes wasting — our money and it would be nice if you played better with others.
Jon Johnson
Laramie
More on Jessica Stalder and Maximus Bossarei
Jessica Stalder, in her Jan. 31 letter to the editor, stated that she does not have any stake in Maximus Bossarei’s rental properties, nor does she work for him (MBRE, being his rental business).
I have a “Bill of Deposit/Reservation Earnest Money Receipt” document which contradicts her claim.
She filled it out in person, when I came to the property on Third Street and gave her my deposit for a modest room there. She signed the document on the line captioned “MBRE Management.” (I will be happy to share this document with the Boomerang for verification.)
I am a victim of MBRE’s unethical business behaviors. Bossarei threatened and intimidated me, and he still owes me $600.
I went to the courthouse and investigated his many civil suits. Given his track record of dodging subpoenas, and the fact that civil cases in Albany County, at the time, due to the pandemic, were on hold for many months, I decided it would cost me more time and suffering to sue him than it would to walk away from the injustice and try to forget it.
I was not aware of Jessica Stalder’s status as a city councilperson until I read the Boomerang’s big spread on Bossarei. Until then, I only knew her as Maximus’s business partner and good cop counterpart.
The story re-ignited my frustration, and I think it is all preposterous. MBRE should give me the money they owe me. Bossarei should face criminal prosecution, and Stalder should account for the discrepancy between her claims of not working for Max and the signed document I possess.
Travis Rainey
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
It ain’t necessarily so
Wyoming is not an “Equality State.” A truer misnomer never existed. There is no equality for women in Wyoming.
There were five forced birth bills passed in the last legislative session alone.
The last time births were actually forced upon women in America was before the Civil War, imposed by slave owners.
Sandra Wemer
Laramie