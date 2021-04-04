Sheriff’s Office, not LPD, that needs oversight
With regard to the idea of creating a Laramie Police Department oversight mechanism, it was Robbie Ramirez’s name that was chanted during the BLM marches last year. He wasn’t killed by a Laramie Police Officer. He was killed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
That killing cast a large shadow over the Sheriff’s Office which, I believe, already had some problems in leadership, accountability, transparency and other issues.
That killing has resulted in a lawsuit involving the County Commission, the County Attorney and the former Sheriff that can cost the county mega-bucks, insurance aside.
What will be done by the County Commissioners and County Attorney to examine the possibility of a mechanism for oversight of the Sheriff’s Office? Is that even more critical than LPD oversight?
RoseMarie Aridas
Laramie
The money’s there
When a conservative Republican CPA from Natrona County tells you the budget crisis is a fake and a ruse you’d better listen.
Rep. Jerry Obermueller (R-Natrona) repeatedly tells his legislative colleagues that Wyoming’s permanent savings and investment returns make it the envy of other states. According to the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office, the state has more than $20 billion in eight separate trusts.
In his third term, he “urges his colleagues to look at Wyoming’s big fiscal picture and stop talking about budget cuts as if they’re the only recourse to stave off total economic calamity.”
According to BetterWyo.com, while acknowledging the reduction in mineral revenue “the other half is this: Wyoming is, in fact, a wealthy state, with billions and billions of dollars socked away in trust funds. And as lawmakers cut programs to help at-risk youth, they continue to put more and more money into savings accounts.”
Most of us don’t understand the first thing about the state financial structure. And legislators take advantage of our ignorance. Which is why the Governor’s failed attempt to spend billions on the Occidental Petroleum land deal prompted so much public criticism once knowledge of it was leaked — we had been told Wyoming was on the very precipice of financial disaster.
So what were we doing making billion dollar land purchases while trying to convince the legislature not to take away funding for a suicide hotline in a state with the highest per capita suicide rate in the country? We received billions from the federal government in the CARES Act. That money would have covered Medicaid Expansion and not cost the Wyoming taxpayers a dime.
So, you ask, what kind of person would deny thousands of Wyoming citizens access to quality medical care? To name just one: Anthony Bouchard. He says Medicaid is socialized medicine. Let’s see when he turns 65 — perhaps he already has reached that golden age — if he signs up for Medicare just like the rest of us.
What about those federal farm subsidy checks that are gleefully anticipated by some of the same folks who decry “the welfare state?”
It’s a season of cruelty and neglect in Wyoming. Wyoming GOP lawmakers have a values problem: who really counts in Wyoming? Ranchers and farmers and oil-and-gas tycoons and outfitters and trappers and hunters possess all the currency. Kids in public schools sure don’t. Children, the elderly, and the working poor are — in terms of currency — penniless and invisible.
Yet, even possessing personal wealth does not give one currency unless it’s accompanied by a solid Far Right ideology. Look at Gary Trauner and Mike Yin. Capable men, correct bank balance, wrong ideology. Who’s to blame? Voters too indifferent, discouraged, uninformed, and distracted to notice? To quote Shakespeare — “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” that is, Wyoming. The fish rots from the head to the tail.
Patricia McDaniel
Laramie
The much ‘over-hyped voting law’
My primary source is an Opinion Editorial in a recent issue of the Wall Street Journal dated March 27, which I would encourage interested persons to consult for more information.
In summary, Georgia’s new law leaves in place and expands no-excuses absentee voting. Any registered voter can obtain a ballot without supplying a reason for the request. Weekend early voting has been expanded to three weeks encompassing two Saturdays instead of only one required under the previous law.
Sunday voting is still allowed during this period to accommodate churches that have a “souls to the polls” event after their Sunday services (a tradition of some predominantly black churches).
Signature matching for identification purposes has always been subjective and sometimes creates avenues for contested outcomes. Voters must now present a state ID number with their mail ballots or applications. Anyone who has no state ID can easily obtain one for free.
Much ado has been made about not allowing third parties to give “food and drink” to those standing in line to vote. The purpose of this is to prevent electioneering activists from showing up in a last minute effort to promote their particular cause. The new law specifically allows poll workers to make water available to anyone who wants it.
Wait times are monitored, and if excessive, changes are required before the next election. Ballot drop boxes installed this year as a pandemic precaution are now a permanent part of the Georgia elections and will be expanded to all 159 counties with supervision.
No election rules are perfect, but the new Georgia rules are both less restrictive and more secure than previously in Georgia, and I dare say in most of our United States.
Many politicians — most notably President Biden with his “Jim Eagle” comments — have castigated the State of Georgia for their new voting law. Consequently, Major League Baseball will move the All-Star game this year to an as yet to be determined new location.
I find it somewhat ironic that when MLB annually solicits votes for the Most Valuable Player they encourage the individual fan to vote as many times as he/she wants. C’mon man.
Henry Haynes
Laramie