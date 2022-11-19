Pennie Hunt

Wyoming columnist

I believe everyone is either a number person or a word person. Which one are you? There isn’t a right or wrong answer.

A number person loves spreadsheets filled with numbers, tracking amounts and calculating percentages. When they don’t feel well, they will say things like, “I only feel about 50% today.”

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

