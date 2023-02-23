When trying to explain his views on obscenity, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said, “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [“hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.”

In other words, Stewart, one of the finest legal minds in his generation, felt unworthy of the task of creating a strict, objective definition for obscene materials. He described his views as instinctive, likely the result of his professional experience, as well as the culture around him.

