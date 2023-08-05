An astute psychologist said, “When we are afraid, we may be paralyzed. But, we act when our fear ‘implodes’ into terror.”
Such was the case in the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.
That is a day the world remembers as much as we remember 9/11. The genie was out of the bottle and it would never return. It reappears in different forms each time we are terrified. As the Japanese experienced on that August day more than 80 years ago, and as we experience in the actuality and the recollection of violence, terror provokes an extreme response that defies the perspective of reason.
Such was portrayed in the recent movie “Oppenheimer.” The chief character, a brilliant physicist, acts out of terror. His fear of Nazi power intensifies the need for creating an atomic bomb. Later, he realizes that cataclysmic destruction is beyond the reasonableness of his plan.
The point of the movie and the deployment of nuclear weapons is that a massive response, like that presented in World War II has repercussions far beyond intention, reason or morality.
In the historical record of the first explosion at Los Alamos, New Mexico, and in the movie, the maker of the atomic bomb looks at the massive ball of fire and exclaims “I am death, the destroyer of worlds” not “I caused deaths,” but “I am death.” And, the movie ends with a foreboding of the arms race, “I am the destroyer of worlds.”
The lesson for us to keep on learning is that we cannot put the genie back in the bottle. Our response to terror can’t be to create something more terrible for two reasons: One is that technical feats have no conscience. Another is our human tendency to seek “a win,” an escalation of power over those we oppose.
The use of violence and the threat of violence begets more violence. So, the Union of Concerned Scientists, a collaboration of brilliant minds from around the world, warned of the proliferation of nuclear weapons. And, later, they sent another warning — the destruction of life-giving processes called “Climate Change.”
We who inherit their wisdom must heed their moral view: When it comes to matters of life and death, everybody counts. So, we have to change our ethics as well as our actions. We have to value life so profoundly that our children and grandchildren will not say that we, too, were “destroyers of the worlds.”
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer served St. Paul’s United Church, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
