Supporting Medicaid expansion
I and my family have insurance, but it is my custom to ask the list price for services in case there is a problem with insurance coverage.
I have seen medical facility list prices in Laramie, what the uninsured would pay, of 10 times what Medicare, Medicare supplement and the copay together total. For example, using a facility for part of a day would be $30,000 for the uninsured rather than the reasonable $3,000 price established by Medicare.
I have also seen routine medical supplies marked up by more than 7,000%/a factor of 70. On a Walgreen’s receipt for a small copay of $5, it also showed the manufacturer's list price; a routine medical supply that you can buy for $10 on Amazon.com had a list price of more than $700.
There are many good reasons to support Medicaid expansion and this is another good reason. When we leave more community members uninsured, we expose more community members to absolutely ridiculous and immoral list prices set by health care vendors.
Without Medicaid expansion, a single medical incident can lead to years of medical bills, debt collection and possibly bankruptcy. And I assure you that there are people who avoid needed medical care because of such reasonable financial concerns.
So let’s get Medicaid expansion done in Wyoming and protect more of our community members with health insurance.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Proper vetting?
Is the Wyoming GOP properly vetting political candidates?
On March 4, I emailed the Wyoming GOP with troubling details I discovered online about congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard.
Its response was to swiftly deny the information. Nevertheless, two months later, national news reports substantiated my findings.
I don’t know much else about Anthony Bouchard except that he founded Wyoming Gun Owners (WYGO), which is currently under investigation by the secretary of state. WYGO has lots of affiliates across the nation, with similar websites. And, like WYGO, its office address is a United States Postal Service mailbox.
I know very little about Darin Smith, except he’s a realtor and he’s an attorney and he has an apparent fondness for Jimmy Stewart.
The Wyoming GOP needs to do a better job of vetting political candidates so voters can make informed decisions.
George Hahn
Cheyenne
Condolences for Sen. Mike Enzi
The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities extends our condolences to the Enzi family.
Former Senator Michael B. Enzi was a champion for Wyoming and for individuals with disabilities, especially developmental disabilities.
As a four-term senator with strong conservative principles, he sponsored, supported and worked in bipartisan fashion to enact legislation to improve rights, services, health care, education and employment for individuals with developmental and other disabilities.
Senator Enzi was especially supportive of the work of the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and shared our vision of a Wyoming where all people can participate in community life as they choose.
We thank Senator Enzi for his advocacy for all Wyoming citizens; his voice will be missed.
Sandy Root-Elledge
Executive Director, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities
Laramie