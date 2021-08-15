Positive action impression
Monday evening (Aug. 8) it was windy in Laramie. While walking, ahead of me was a garbage container that had blown over and all its contents were being blown around. Before I reached it, a car stopped and a young woman and man got out and started picking up the trash and putting it back inside the container.
I helped them clean up but they did the most. When finished, I thanked them for doing what they had done and they continued on their way home. I thought what a nice gesture for them to have done what they did seeing a problem and taking immediate action to correct it. Their action really made my day!
Billy Balthrop
Laramie
An open letter to ACSD No. 1 Board of Education
I was appalled to see this quote from board member Jamin Johnson in the Aug. 13 issue of the Laramie Boomerang: “This board didn’t make a decision to not have a mandate or to impose a mandate. We never once sat down and discussed or voted on either of those topics.”
Mr. Johnson openly admits the board has taken no action since May. So what have you been doing all summer? Inaction is still action. Choosing indecision is still a decision. It appears that the board and Superintendent Jubal Yennie are doing everything possible to pass the buck and avoid accountability on this issue.
Look at the sharp increases in cases and effects of COVID (predominantly the Delta variant) on schools in states like Florida and Arkansas; other states where overall vaccination rates are low and mask mandates are not in effect. We have a chance to avoid following a similar trajectory, but it requires the board showing the leadership and courage necessary to implement a mask mandate for at least the fall semester. This is especially critical considering roughly half of our school-age children — including my children — are currently too young to receive a COVID vaccine.
The state of Wyoming already requires 12 age-appropriate vaccinations for children attending public schools. Plenty of precedent is set for the district to follow sound science and make decisions in the interest of public health, even if politically unpopular. Leaving it as a recommendation up to individual families is not enough, because the decision of other families not to wear masks may directly and harmfully impact the health of my family.
The oft-quoted Cowboy Ethics Code of the West includes the codes “Live each day with courage” and “Do what has to be done.” It is time for the ACSD No. 1 Board to live up to the code and take action to protect our children, school staff, and community. Require universal masking until vaccinations are available for all school children.
Richard Pribyl
Laramie
Questioning UW mask mandates
Why is the University of Wyoming mandating a masking policy for the upcoming school year? What scientific support of empirical evidence or controlled trials are they using to prove that face coverings are affecting the transmissibility of COVID-19 indoors or outdoors?
Last year, UW students were relegated to online classes and full-time face coverings whenever on campus. Purportedly this was done because there was no vaccination to offer protection to the elderly university professors teaching classes. Now all who want to, have been vaccinated. Additionally, 18 months of advancements in medical treatments continues to decrease death rates.
As of Aug. 9, the risk of death from COVID-19 in Albany County is 18/4,267 or (.421%) and the risk of getting COVID-19 in Albany County is 4,267/380,000 (11.22%). Of those, 52% of cases were in ages 19-29, probably from UW student testing. These case numbers are over an 18-month cumulative period, or 237 cases per month. Were even half of them “ill?”
We have never tested people without symptoms for influenza, so we have no way of determining if asymptomatic people are “positive” with influenza. During the eight months of 2018 influenza season there were 685 confirmed cases of the flu in Albany County or 85 cases per month of ill people.
This past year, UW students submitted to biweekly nasal swabs and mandatory face coverings everywhere on campus — even outdoors. Did your education suffer? Did your mental health suffer? Have you been made to think that your suffering is necessary to “keep other’s safe.” Did any of these things actually do that?
It is time for all paying customers of UW to begin standing up for the individual rights and freedoms that continue to be taken away from people ages 19-29. Why is it that even though your age group is the least maleffected by the COVID-19 virus, you are shouldering the brunt of the economic, educational and mental health effects of detrimental COVID-19 response measures. Do not be fooled by those who claim that your suffering is to help others. That is not the reason they are doing this to you.
Karen Bienz
Laramie
Response to story
The Laramie Boomerang reported (Thursday, Aug. 12) Fremont County GOP was joining Park and Carbon counties in rescinding recognition of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as a member of the party. Their reason was she was “wrong in her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump,” and “started to ignore the voices of the Wyoming Republicans or the Wyoming voters in mass.”
The reasons did not involve examining the evidence and facts that led to impeachment, and the popularity of Trump in Wyoming does not exonerate him of wrongdoing.
Cheney is correct that “all elected officials are bound by their duty under the U.S. Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man.” Wyoming Trump party members have chosen to ignore Trump’s assaults on our Constitution, truth, government and democracy; and instead are clearly demonstrating blind personal loyalty.
Nationwide, Trump party legislators ignore the Constitution and will of the people by proclaiming they can choose whomever they like as electors if they only first allege that the election was somehow “rigged” in favor of Democrats — without any proof required. This has especially targeted voters of color.
Trump supporters increasingly endorse violence to overturn the national election (while not asserting wrongdoing down-ballot that actually often benefited their party — hypocrisy). They feel the situation merits violence because all the evidence (about 80 lawsuits and two applications to the Supreme Court) found no widespread voter fraud. They just want to get their way and the majority of Americans who voted for Biden legitimately be damned. Is that democracy? Is that a representative form of government? Is that patriotism? No.
The patriots are those who, despite Trump party cutting back the number of polling places and hours for them, stood in line for six hours or more to cast their ballots. The patriots, such as Liz Cheney, who respect the facts, truth and the Constitution. The patriots are who continually counter the Trump party lies and misinformation.
Wyoming’s “Republicans” are revealing their platform is lies over facts, emotions over the Constitution, adoration of Trump over democracy, violence-condoning and thinly-veiled racism. They are the ones who parted ways with the Grand Old Party.
Carol Smith
Laramie