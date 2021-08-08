...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR
FWZ 304 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 304 AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 304 and 308.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity of 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
The Eppson Center for Seniors would like to send a huge thank you to the following Laramie businesses, the city of Laramie, volunteers and donors for their help with our recent beautification project of the Third Street curbside area.
Tough Guys Lawn Care donated the landscape fabric and staples to prevent weeds from sprouting up. Big Huhnks Excavation worked with us on the mulch and delivery. The city of Laramie approved and reviewed our space to ensure that we were clear to dig and WyoTech helped by providing an excellent group of volunteers who dug out the area for us on a hot Laramie morning.
“Project Bark” could not have been accomplished without the help of these agencies, along with several donors who supported this project so that the Eppson Center had no out-of-pocket expenses.
Our Gardening Grandmas, a group of volunteers of senior center patrons and employees have taken on the huge project of focusing on the landscaping around the Eppson Center. They are responsible for planting the beautiful flowers in the pots that line Third Street and provide a beautiful foreground for the Eppson Center.
Also responsible for the landscaping is the facilities committee, which has dedicated time and effort to improve the Eppson Center grounds, trees and bushes and made it into a more inviting and well-kept space.
Stay tuned for additional upgrades to be made at the Eppson Center. We are currently having the exterior of the building painted, and eventually will be focusing on the parking lot repairs and upgrades.
Thank you to all of the Laramie businesses, agencies and residents who have put time and effort into making the Eppson Center a great place for older adults and for our community as a whole!