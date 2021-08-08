Bountiful appreciation

The Eppson Center for Seniors would like to send a huge thank you to the following Laramie businesses, the city of Laramie, volunteers and donors for their help with our recent beautification project of the Third Street curbside area.

Tough Guys Lawn Care donated the landscape fabric and staples to prevent weeds from sprouting up. Big Huhnks Excavation worked with us on the mulch and delivery. The city of Laramie approved and reviewed our space to ensure that we were clear to dig and WyoTech helped by providing an excellent group of volunteers who dug out the area for us on a hot Laramie morning.

“Project Bark” could not have been accomplished without the help of these agencies, along with several donors who supported this project so that the Eppson Center had no out-of-pocket expenses.

Our Gardening Grandmas, a group of volunteers of senior center patrons and employees have taken on the huge project of focusing on the landscaping around the Eppson Center. They are responsible for planting the beautiful flowers in the pots that line Third Street and provide a beautiful foreground for the Eppson Center.

Also responsible for the landscaping is the facilities committee, which has dedicated time and effort to improve the Eppson Center grounds, trees and bushes and made it into a more inviting and well-kept space.

Stay tuned for additional upgrades to be made at the Eppson Center. We are currently having the exterior of the building painted, and eventually will be focusing on the parking lot repairs and upgrades.

Thank you to all of the Laramie businesses, agencies and residents who have put time and effort into making the Eppson Center a great place for older adults and for our community as a whole!

Tammy J. Comer

Eppson Center executive director

