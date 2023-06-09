It’s funny how certain things at certain times can bring memories flooding back.
The other night after I got dishes done I went and sat down on the couch and my husband had on a baseball game. It was the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every time I see a Dodgers game I think of my dad. He was a huge Dodgers fan, but this game memories came flooding back for me. Perhaps because his birthday was just over a week ago and he has been on my mind a lot.
Growing up I never played baseball, never really watched baseball until my senior year in high school. OK there was one year in junior high some friends and I got together and played a pickup game, if you will, more like practice as we didn’t have a full team.
I realized I was not good at baseball. I went home and did the traditional, toss the ball up and try to hit it as it came down. Well, I was like the kid in the Kenny Rogers song, I was such a good pitcher I struck myself out. My brother felt sorry for me and tried to pitch me a few balls. It was to no avail, so my baseball career ended before it started.
My senior year in high school, being the youngest, I was home alone with my folks. My mom and I had a lot in common and we would visit but spending time with my dad was either spent working on one of our cars, or I decided I needed to watch baseball with him.
So, I became a Dodgers fan too and he taught me about the game. I can remember many names from the time my dad and I watched the Dodgers together or talked about them, not just my senior year but for several years after. But don’t ask me to start listing rosters or stats. That’s just not me.
And, I remember when my dad was disappointed that I became a Colorado Rockies fan. They were the closer team, easier to follow and, what can I say, I like Rockies purple more than Dodger blue.
I also remember getting frustrated during a strike year with the Dodgers when “scabs or replacement players” played during the strike and they got the Dodgers into the playoffs. Lo and behold, miracles of miracles, the strike ended just about the time for the playoffs and the scabs that got them there were tossed aside.
I even wrote to the Dodgers organization to express my frustration and they wrote back about how they were taking care of those players.
Unbeknownst to me and my baseball naivete I did not realize that the regular players would not have wanted them in the dugout anyway.
But, it was a good excuse for me to turn my baseball attention to the Rockies.
I have been lucky as a Rockies fan to attend many games, including playoff and World Series games. Sadly, I never did get to take my dad to a game, but I will cherish the memories of watching the games with him at home.