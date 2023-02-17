Once again federal wildlife officials are considering surrendering management of grizzly bears to the states.
The announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service came on Feb. 3. We hope this time it is successful.
This is the Fish and Wildlife’s third attempt in 16 years to drop the Endangered Species Act protection for the grizzlies in the Yellowstone region and turn management over to the states.
The population of grizzly bears in the area around Yellowstone is now estimated at more than 1,000 bears. In the 1970s, the estimate of grizzlies had been as low as 136.
With grizzly-human conflicts increasing every year, it is past time to get a handle on managing the bears.
Last October’s encounter between two Northwest College students, Brady Lowry and Kendell Cummings, and a grizzly on the Bobcat-Houlihan Trail is just the latest. Although badly injured, luckily the students survived.
Expect more encounters this spring as the grizzlies come out of hibernation. It happens every year.
Wyoming has pledged to maintain a target population of at least 932 bears and the rest would be managed by hunting.
Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish director, said in a news release the agency is ready to manage the grizzly bears “at a moment’s notice.”
It won’t be quite that easy.
An in-depth status review, proposed rules, final rule and multiple chances for public input are all necessary before the management shift.
After two other unsuccessful attempts at delisting the grizzly bear, we hope science and reason prevail and the “third time is a charm.”