After the Cold War, I went to the Soviet Union as a peace ambassador. Russians were friendly and asked questions. The most frequent one was, “How can we find God?” My usual answer was, “But, I came to talk about peace.”

Intending to be equally friendly, I then answered “To find God, look at nature around you and the sky above you — the sun, the moon, the trees, the stars.” And, Russians in the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg sadly replied, “But, with these tall buildings, we cannot see the sky!”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, served St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground as it presents “Water Is Life” through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

