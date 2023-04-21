After the Cold War, I went to the Soviet Union as a peace ambassador. Russians were friendly and asked questions. The most frequent one was, “How can we find God?” My usual answer was, “But, I came to talk about peace.”
Intending to be equally friendly, I then answered “To find God, look at nature around you and the sky above you — the sun, the moon, the trees, the stars.” And, Russians in the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg sadly replied, “But, with these tall buildings, we cannot see the sky!”
I was stunned then, years ago, and I still am now. How can we live without feeling beckoned by a power we can see in nature, a power beyond ourselves?
There are so many voices from all cultures that see something more in the natural world around us. And, there are many people who are moved from despair by insights from the earth, the sea, the sky. Even in the horrors of a concentration camp, one prisoner looked at the sunset and said to a fellow prisoner, Viktor Frankl, “How beautiful the world can be!”
Nature beckons us beyond ourselves.
As Mary Oliver wrote, “Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine. Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of rain are moving across the landscape. ... Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air, are heading home again. Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to our imagination, calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting — over and over announcing your place in the family of things.”
Nature can take us out of our despair, our loneliness, out of our separate selves.
As Chief Dan George wrote, “The summit of the mountain, the thunder of the sky, the rhythm of the sea, speaks to me. ... The strength of fire, the taste of salmon, the trail of the sun, and the life that never goes away, they speak to me. And my heart soars.”
It’s not just poets and prophets who recognize the beckoning voice of nature, but ordinary folk who have a longing to look at the sky. That’s why it is inspiring to live in Wyoming, where streams and sunsets, rabbits and robins, prairie grass and pine trees are at our fingertips. We can see from our windows what is beyond ourselves, what brings hope to our troubled minds.
As Rev. Bob Miller wrote, “The earth and the skies sing of the miracle of life. I pray that I shall never be deafened to their song.”
Earth Day (April 22) is not just a day, but a way of looking at the world and seeing its cycles, its beauty, its microscopic wisdom, its majesty. Far more beyond this day, religions have echo the ways of nature’s wonder.
Jesus said, “Look at the birds of the air. ... Consider the lilies of the field.” Rabbi Nachman said the same, “May it be my custom to go outdoors each day, among the trees and grasses and all growing things. There may I be alone, to talk with the One I belong to.”
The earth indeed beckons us.
Now, we must beckon each other to care for a world beyond ourselves.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, served St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground as it presents “Water Is Life” through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.