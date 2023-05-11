...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
“Buyer beware.” That adage should certainly be applied to a recent agreement between Northwest College and the University of Phoenix.
The new academic agreement, called the 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows students attending Northwest to save on the cost of their education by spending three years on general course requirements at the community college and then one year or less to finish degree requirements at the University of Phoenix.
Although there’s no question about the cost savings, what is a degree from the largely online University of Phoenix really worth?
Would students be in a better position by spending two years at Northwest and then finishing their degree at the University of Wyoming or another university, even if it is more expensive?
That is the question each student will have to consider for themselves.
Although the University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which oversees accreditation in 19 states, the university has only a 4.4% first-year student retention rate and an 8% predicted graduation rate, said a report from the Best Accredited Colleges website.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the University of Phoenix is currently ranked in the bottom 25% of universities nationwide. U.S. News also reported “the university is not well respected and graduates from this university have challenges getting employment.”
One of the major complaints against the University of Phoenix is it is a for-profit university and accepts 100% of applicants, portending a degree from that university may not be well regarded, according to currentschoolgist.com.
Maybe a degree from an online university such as the University of Phoenix is exactly what a student wants and satisfies their requirements. However, we strongly suggest each student and parent carefully spend time researching universities before jumping into a program just because it is cheaper.
While the 3+1 Transfer Program may make a university degree faster and more affordable, it is good to remember another old adage: “You get what you pay for.”