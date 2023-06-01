Carl Golden

While the contours of President Biden’s re-election campaign have yet to come into focus, early signs imply leaning greatly on surrogates to shoulder the heavy burden of promoting the president’s record and engaging in aggressive negativity against his opponent.

The strategy suggests shielding the president from the media and maintaining tight control over his public appearances. Expect Biden to face friendly audiences while strictly adhering to rigidly scripted campaign talking points to avoid stream of consciousness ramblings later corrected by his staff.

