Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

CAIRO — There are dictators in the world who wield absolute power, and then there are U.S. senators. Very few understand the power these 100 individuals hold in the world’s most powerful country. A single senator can effectively block any legislation. They don’t need to give a reason, and often do it entirely in secret. President Joe Biden, who was a senator for decades, knows this and also knows he needs the vote of every Democratic senator to pass critical appropriations during Congress’ current lame duck session.

Democratic Vermont senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator currently in office, is retiring Jan. 2 after 48 years. He’s been a champion of human rights, authoring the “Leahy Law” that denies U.S. aid to human-rights-abusing regimes. Sen. Leahy or one of his colleagues could make a vital difference, and save lives, by blocking any bill in this session that shores up human-rights-abusing governments.

