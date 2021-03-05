The legislative committee that last week made the decision to recommend doing away with local government public notice requirements has made a mistake.
If the bill passes in the full Legislature next month, in the name of saving money, the impact of not requiring the minutes of municipal and county governments to be published in local newspapers will be more damaging than continuing to pay the super-discounted price to keep the “legals” in the papers.
Public notices are important, both to government and voters. In fact, never has transparency and good communication in local government been more important in Wyoming that it is now, at a time when tens upon tens of millions of dollars in public spending must be eliminated.
This is the time when leaders ought to do their damnedest to exemplify responsible, open government by making sure citizens know what is being done, how, and why, concerning these unprecedented cutbacks.
Promising to post the meeting minutes on government websites does not set that example. It has the opposite effect.
Not publishing the legals will be viewed universally as a retrenchment toward secrecy and closed government and it will be missing the crucial public-trust element of having an outside, independent partner publishing the information.
Public notices that now appear would be squirreled away not just onto one government website, but at least five different ones.
Publishing doesn’t cost that much money, and the savings border on the insignificant in the larger scheme of things.
The true cost will be seen in a less-informed public, a more-suspicious public, a less-trusted county, less-trusted cities and towns, and continuing erosion in vital public accountability that local governments ought to be making a higher priority, not a lower one.
And there’s no denying the newspapers will be harmed. Other, smaller papers, however, probably will go out of business without their county and municipal public notices.
There’s no other way to put it. This bill is a job killer.
It’s also a willing leap toward bad government. They are voting to make themselves less accountable. Bad, bad idea.
We’ve tried not to conclude that local government officials who don’t like independent news coverage are doing this because it now means they will get less of it, but judging from some of the remarks of those local officials, it sure seems that there is something other than simple financial savings at play here.
This is not law yet, but almost everyone on the committee that had the chance to do away with the public notice has voted to do it, including State Sen. Cale Case of Lander, and State Sen. Tara Nethercott, now of Cheyenne but formerly Riverton, where she actually worked in The Ranger’s advertising department and benefitted personally from the presence of public notices.
There are lots of other half-million dollar savings ideas out there, but some feel now is the chance to cut back on government accountability and be able to justify it in the name of saving money.
This is a mistake, a bad one, and one we feel both the governments and citizens will come to regret.
Steven R. Peck, Publisher
Riverton Ranger
Feb. 24