Tourist season has officially begun, here and around Wyoming.
Nearly as soon as Yellowstone National Park (YNP) opened, reports began rolling in of encounters between visitors and the park’s bison.
We are seeing some of this type of activity in our very own Hot Springs State Park (HSSP). Videos have circulated of a man wandering around among the herd and of people out of their vehicles taking pictures of the animals in close proximity.
Signs, as seen to the right, are posted as you enter the HSSP bison pasture.
Anyone who has been to YNP knows there are numerous signs warning of the dangers of getting too close to the bison. The literature handed out upon entry to YNP is full of warnings about approaching any animals.
Are people not reading the signs? Are they ignoring them? Do they think they can outrun the animals?
As locals, we continue to ask these and other questions over and over. Many criticize but look the other way.
If you see someone approaching the bison in an unsafe manner, call the authorities. And if you are giving directions to HSSP, remind visitors that bison are dangerous.
Thermopolis Independent Record
June 8
