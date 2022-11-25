The enormous pressures and hardships — financial, medical and psychological — inflicted on the citizenry by the Great Depression required creative governmental responses that stressed the limits of the Constitution.

In the face of the nation’s gravest economic crisis, states struggled to find ways and means to keep Americans in their homes and on their farms. The historic job losses meant that millions could not meet mortgage obligations. Foreclosures forced citizens from their homes and into the streets, without any hope of state assistance since governmental coffers, once receptacles for tax dollars, were bare.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

