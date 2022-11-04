In January, Gov. Mark Gordon turned over the keys to Wyoming’s public school system to Brian Schroeder, an outspoken critic of public education and head of a private Christian school in Cody.
Gee, what could possibly go wrong with that fox v. henhouse scenario?
Plenty. Schroeder has two months left as interim state superintendent of public instruction, since he lost his Republican primary bid to stay in office. But he will be long remembered for his clarion call to sweep diversity out of classrooms and replace it with right-wing propaganda.
The Wyoming Republican Party nominated three extremist candidates to fill in for former SPI Jillian Balow, who bailed in the final year of her second term.
Schroeder’s obsession with transgender students and the “sexualization of our children” sparked his Cheyenne rally last week. The two-hour event supplied a heavy dose of GOP talking points aimed at taking “pornographic” books out of school and public libraries. The vast majority are LGBTQ-themed.
Schroeder intended this glorification of his own moral code to be state-funded, but faced with legal concerns and opposition from his own Department of Education, it was moved to a hotel.
Schroeder choked up several times, particularly when he talked about how students learn lessons that cause them to become adult sex addicts.
“When a young third- or fourth-grade boy is exposed to pornography or any sexually explicit material, it’s like throwing a bomb into his life,” Schroeder said.
Many of the 150 people who attended were openly hostile to LGBTQ students, teachers and their heterosexual allies. These were the favorite targets in remarks given by Wyoming parents, state legislators and a national organization called No Left Turn in Education.
Keynote speaker Elana Fishbein is a Philadelphia mother who formed the group to oppose teaching “critical race theory.”
Schroeder invited Fishbein to Cheyenne because she symbolizes what he called a “war” between educators and parents.
Since 2020, extreme-right media have kept up a steady drumbeat of opposition to COVID-19 mask mandates, critical race theory and anything that suggests transgender students should be allowed to peacefully exist in our schools. It’s led to many confrontations at school board meetings in Wyoming and across the nation. Banning LGBTQ books is the rallying cry du jour.
In June, Schroeder proposed rejecting $40 million in federal funds because of a new USDA policy protecting LGBTQ students’ access to school lunch programs. Schroeder called the regulations “social engineering,” all about control and manipulation, not discrimination.
Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) said the feds provide Wyoming schools about $173 million per year, but claimed “there is absolutely no reason we have to take federal money.”
Nationally, about 300,000 teachers have left the profession since 2020. Fewer educators are being trained. While many observers blame COVID restrictions and low pay, a former teacher at the rally offered another reason.
“I quit last year, and it’s because of this,” said the woman, who spent 12 years teaching. She was drowned out by applause from those who thought she was referring to child sexualization. She wasn’t, and later explained her motivation was acrimony over such issues from parents who don’t trust teachers.
Schroeder will leave office in January, but plenty of legislators will pick up his agenda. Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) will try again to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) wants to ban transgender athletes.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) proposed changing the state’s disseminating obscenity law to no longer exempt librarians and teachers, whose use of an “inappropriate” book in school is currently protected if it’s part of their educational duties.
Students would lose access to books like Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” which celebrates inclusivity and tolerance, in the name of innocence.
Gloria Courser, a Jackson mother, was responsible for one of the rally’s most bizarre moments. She said because “gender fluidity” cannot be proven, it “requires faith,” the same as any religion. Courser claimed introducing such ideology in our public schools is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of church and state under the U.S. Constitution.
Fishbein said she just wants schools to teach in a clear manner, free from partisan bias.
“We want to clean the schools from any politicization or radical indoctrination of any sort,” she said. “It’s not about the right and left, or conservative and liberal.”
She delivered the day’s loudest applause line: “I should have brought my movement’s T-shirts that say ‘Abolish the Department of Education.’”
“Child sexualization” is only a means to an end, distracting everyone from her group’s real mission: use anti-LGBTQ views to further privatize education. More public dollars will go to charter schools instead of local school districts. More children will be homeschooled, further eroding public school funding, and clearing the way for faith-based education.
Schroeder is much more than a soldier in these divisive culture wars; he’s a ringleader openly trying to strip dollars from public education.
Let’s not pretend LGBTQ students are not victimized, or that teachers are not demonized, at events like Schroeder’s rally. It’s precisely why they are held in the first place.